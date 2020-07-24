All Four Persons Involved In The Dehumanizing Of Lady In Viral Video Arrested

The Nigeria Police have arrested the remaining two persons involved in the dehumanizing treatment of a female citizen in a viral video making the rounds since Wednesday, 22nd July, 2020, bringing the total number of persons now in police custody to four.

The two additional persons arrested are CPL Aiyedun Akeem and one Ope Owoeye - the civilian accomplice popularly known as ‘Wyclef’. Recall that ASP Tijani Olatunji and Inspr Gboyega were earlier arrested for their involvement in the case.





Investigation is still ongoing after which the Force internal disciplinary procedures will commence for the officers.

Meanwhile, Police Detectives from the State CID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos have established contact with the victim with assurances that justice will not only be done but will be seen to have been manifestly done.





