Account For N42bn Security Vote ..Edo PDP Tells Adams Oshiomhole

Edo chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to account for N42 billion security vote collected during his tenure as Edo State governor Publicity Secretary of the party Chris Nehikhare, while addressing newsmen, alleged that, “For eight years, he received N42bn as security vote but nothing to show for it. Edo people are wiser now.







“Oshiomhole right now should not be campaigning but explaining what he did with Edo State money,” he added. Responding, Oshiomhole’s media aide, Victor Oshioke, said his principal did not receive N42bn as security vote during his tenure.





“Let Obaseki disclose the amount he has taken in four years and compare that with Oshiomhole’s first tenure. “So, we want somebody else who will continue from where Oshiomhole stopped because Obaseki has nothing to show for the four years he has been here,” he said.





