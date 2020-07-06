Abductors Of Delta State NLC Chairman Yet To Make Contact With Family

Published:





The police in Delta State has assured that the kidnapped state chairman of the Nigeria Labor Congress, Comrade Goodluck Ofobruku at the weekend in Asaba would be rescued.



According to the Police Public Relations Officer, in the state, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya the Police have already strategized their dragnet in the forests for the NLC leader, expressing hope that the victim would be rescued unhurt



The Labour leader was abducted by gunmen on Saturday at about 8 pm while driving out of his house behind Immigration office along Ibusa road, off the Ughelli/Ogwashi Uku/Asaba expressway.



The bandits were said to have robbed a drinking joint in the area before taking Ofobruku away.



Secretary of the NLC in the State, Comrade Innocent Ofuonyeadi said on Sunday that Ofobruku was driving in NLC Sienna bus, on his way out that night to get drugs.



He explained he was intercepted by the hoodlums along his street, adding that the abductors were yet to establish contact with the family of the victim even as his telephone had been switched off as at the time of filing this report.



