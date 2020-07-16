774,000 Jobs..Disobey My Orders And Face The Consequences..Festus Keyamo Tells NDE DG

Published:





Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour and employment, has warned Nasir Ladan, director-general of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), of severe penalties if he further breaches the directives of his ministry on the special public works programme.



The minister wrote to the NDE DG, citing the directive of the president on the execution of the programme under the supervision of his ministry.



He asked the DG to halt all further plans to proceed with an alternative plan to implement the programme with the committees of the national assembly.



The minister also asked the DG not to ”do anything or take any step regarding the preparation and actual execution of the special public works programme without” his express approval in writing.



