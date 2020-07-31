481 New Cases Of COVID-19 Recorded In Nigeria, Total Now 42,689

Nigeria has recorded 481 new cases of COVID-19

According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC on Thursday night, the total number of infections in the country is now 42,689

The tweet revealed that the Federal Capital Territory had the highest number of infections on Thursday with 96 cases, with Lagos State following with 89 cases.





Other states read as follows: Plateau-68 Ogun-49 Edo-44 Rivers-43 Oyo-25 Osun-23 Delta-15 Enugu-11 Kano-7 Kaduna-7 Bauchi-2 Bayelsa-1 Yobe-1





So far, 19, 270 patients have been discharged with 878 deaths recorded.







