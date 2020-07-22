35 Year Old Man Bags Life Imprisonment For Raping Two Year Old Girl

Published:





On Ogun State High Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, has sentenced a 35-year-old man, Adekunle Olalere, to life imprisonment for defiling a two-year-old girl.



Olalere was, on Tuesday, convicted of one count of having sexual intercourse with the victim.



The convict, who resides at No. 18 Bashorun Street, off Unity Road, Olowotedo, Mowe, had pleaded not guilty to the charge.



Delivering his judgment, Justice Abiodun Akinyemi said evidence presented before the court by the prosecution was tenable and found the convict guilty as charged.



“Based on the evidence, I find and hold that the convict had sexual intercourse with the child and is guilty as charged,” Akinyemi said.



The judge sentenced Olalere to life imprisonment.



The Assistant Chief State Counsel, Mrs Oluyemisi Aruleba, had told the court during trial that the convict committed the offence on March 22, 2017, at No. 18 Bashorun Street, off Unity Road, Olowotedo area of Mowe.



According to her, the convict forcefully had sexual intercourse with the two-year-old girl.



Aruleba said the victim’s mother was living with the convict and helping his wife to sell foodstuffs and other items.



The prosecutor said, “The victim’s mother met her two-year-old daughter crying and noticed that she was not walking properly; she checked her daughter’s private parts and noticed that they were swollen.



“She took the child to the hospital, where it was confirmed that there was presence of sperm cells in her private parts and also revealed that the child had been sexually abused by the convict.”



The prosecution counsel said the offence contravened Section 32 of the Child Right Law of Ogun State, 2006.



Share This