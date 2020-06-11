You Have Lost Focus..Presidential Aide Babafemi Ojudu Tells Kayode Fayemi

Published:

An All Progressives Congress chieftain and Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Affairs, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, on Wednesday said the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, had lost focus and deprived the state of good governance.The former senator, who spoke to journalists on the telephone, said, “They have not called any meeting of leaders of the party. No meeting, no caucus, I don’t know how one man can run a show of the party. He (Fayemi) is a puppeteer. He beats the drum and others just dance to it.“Where is the focus on the people now? Is it roads the government is constructing? Is it providing employment? Is it providing foods? Where is the governance? I want you to do a search on Google and tell me where the projects are in Ekiti.”But the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Communications, Mr Segun Dipe, said there was good governance in Ekiti contrary to Ojudu’s assertion.The governor’s aide said, “Ojudu is sounding like people are claiming he is. He is guilty of what people are accusing him of. We believe his appointment can’t be divorced from being an Ekiti man. Yes, Senator Ojudu doesn’t come home and doesn’t recognise Ekiti at the moment.“What you don’t understand you will always see fault in it. For now, Ojudu will always see the negative side because he is already a stranger to the people and the party,” Dipe said.