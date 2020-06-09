WTO Accepts Okonjo-Iweala’s Nomination For DG

Published:

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has accepted the nomination of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as one of the candidates for the office of the director-general of the organisation.“Nigeria, on 9 June 2020, nominated Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the post of WTO Director-General to succeed the current Director-General, Mr Roberto Azevêdo, who has announced he will step down on 31 August 2020,” the organisation said on its website.When President Muhammadu Buhari endorsed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the World Trade Organisation (WTO) top job, Egypt went on the offensive.Egypt argued that the executive decision of the African Union (AU) which had set a deadline of November 30, 2019 for African countries to nominate candidates had been violated.They claimed Iweala’s nomination was late and should not be recognised.The WTO however said on Tuesday that nominations are still open till July 8, 2020.