Worshipers Attend Churches For The First Time In 3 Months In Abuja

Published:

Share This

Christians on Sunday gathered to pray at different churches in Abuja, as places of worship reopen following the gradual relaxation of restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease in the Federal Capital Territory for the first time in almost three monthsThe Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 had recently released the guidelines for the reopening of worship centers in the West African nation.According to the PTF, people should adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines which include the wearing of face maks, as well as handwashing at the entrances of these worship centers.It also urged worshippers to use hand sanitizers with not less than sixty percent alcohol content and compulsory temperature checks.This is as the Task Force restated that facilities must be arranged in a way that encourages the observation of physical distancing, calling on congregants to shun hugging, kissing, and shaking.