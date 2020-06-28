Why I Withdrew My Court Case Against APC...Adams Oshiomhole

Published:

The immediate past national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday, said he has accepted the resolution of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) which dissolved the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.Oshiomole also said he would remain loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari and the ideals of the party.The former governor of Edo State was suspended by his party at the ward level, a decision the court upheld when it was approached by some members of the National Working Committee, Chief Victor Giadom and others.The APC NEC, which had Buhari in attendance, on Thursday, dissolved the National working Committee over the crisis that engulfed the leadership of the party creating two factions of the party with each side led by late Abiola Ajmobi and Victor Giadom.In its place, it set up the Extra-ordinary Convention/National Caretaker Committee headed by the Yobe State governor, Malam Mai Buni.Oshiomhole, in his acceptance speech which he presented at a press briefing in Abuja, said he has instructed his lawyers to withdraw all the cases in court related to the leadership tussle in the party.He said his loyalty to the President was the major reason he was setting all things aside.He maintained that he was asked to run for the election to reform the party, a task he undertook with so much conviction and in the course of which he has offended many people and powerful forces.His words: “I thought that it is important that I formally react to the recent events as it affects our party. We are all aware that on Thursday, a special NEC meeting was called and was attended by Mr President, governors, APC leadership of the two chambers of the national assembly and some other leaders of our party.“At the end of the meeting, as you all know, the national working committee was dissolved and accordingly I cease to be the chairman of the All Progressives Congress.“Mr President graciously invited me to run for the office of chairmanship of the party in 2018 precisely about two years ago. The president told me then that if we do not reform the APC, we can as well forget about the party.“You know that reforms are challenging and it will entail taking difficult decisions. Mine has been a life of trouble and I accepted this and I believe I did my best. I am happy that at the end of the day, 2019 elections have come and gone thanks to Nigerian people, our president had more votes in 2019 than we had in 2015. We have more members in the senate and house of representatives.“Unlike 2015, we were not able to manage our victory in the two chambers such that we had an APC president in the Senate and PDP deputy senate president. This time working hard with my colleagues in the NWC and in consultation of leaders of our party across board, we have the kind of unity expected in the governing party in the two chambers of the national assembly.“I’m happy that the leadership of the national assembly is working harmoniously with Mr president.“The APC under my chairmanship has done its best and the results are there. Of course, we have now been dissolved and I have accepted that dissolution in good fate.“I’m not going into the question of legality or illegality. The bottom line is that the president who invited me to lead the party and who mobilised all the support for my emergence as chairman also presided over the meeting where the NWC has now been dissolved.