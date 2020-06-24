Viral Video:Rotimi Amaechi Cautions Supporters Vowing To Burn Down Rivers State

Published:

Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi on Tuesday cautioned against violence.Amaechi said violence is not the best way to resolve any issue.A statement by his Media Office quoted the minister as saying: “What is happening in APC, I don’t know, what is happening in Rivers State, I don’t know.“What I have done is to keep away from politics, even if I’m bothered, it will be internally; there is nobody there (in the party) who is a child, we are all adults. I don’t want to get involved in the politics.“Nigerians know me for being blunt and honest. Some see it as arrogance, some see it as being brash, whatever it is. What do I need to say that I have not said before?Read Also: Confusion as two pro-Amaechi groups clash in Rivers“I have said it several times, when we fought in 2015, I said this country cannot continue the way it is going. I’m not helpless, but I’m doing what they call ‘sidon look’.”On the viral videos showing a group alleged to be his supporters threatening to burn down Rivers State, Amaechi said: “If you say you’re my supporter, you’ll know that I don’t just respect the law, I fear the law. Breaking the law can put you in jail. Because of the kind of words used in that video, I may have to address it.”“I believe that no matter how angry you are, no matter how institutions are manipulated, a judge once said ‘I’m allowed to be wrong, that’s why you have the court of appeal, that’s why you have the supreme court.’ So if you think that what the state judiciary is doing is wrong, then you go to the court of appeal, you go to the supreme court and ensure you exhaust the due process.“No matter your frustration, you don’t have the right to take the law into your hands.”“I’m responding to those videos because they all said they are my supporters, those who made the comment and those who countered them. My message to everyone is to tell everybody who is supporting me to please remain calm and get out of violence.”