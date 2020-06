Published:

Nigeria's veteran artiste and member of the BLO group of the 70s Berkley Jones Ike is dead.CKN News learnt that the veteran artiste died in Asaba at about 2am on Monday where he went for a business tripThe BLO Group comprised of Berkley Jones , veteran Producer Laolu Akins and OdumosuThey were credited for several hits in the 70s before disbandingCKN News could not ascertain the cause of his death as at the time of going to press