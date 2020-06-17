US Govt Declares Six Nigerians Wanted Over $6m Internet Scam (See Full List)

Published:

The United States Department of State has sanctioned six Nigerians for engaging in a cyber acts targeting United States businesses and individuals.A statement by the United States Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo stated that the six cyber actors –Benson Nnamdi Orson, 33; Kayode Abiola Ayorinde, 33; Ogunshakin Alex Afolabi, 37; Okpoh Felix Osilama, 31; Olorunyomi Michael, 37; and Uzuh Richard Izuchukwu, 34, were busted before they could scam their targets.“Technological advancements that provide greater interconnectivity also offer greater opportunity for exploitation by malicious actors who target at-risk Americans,” said Pompeo.He added; “Today, in coordination with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control took action against six Nigerian nationals, pursuant to Executive Order 13694 as amended, for conducting an elaborate online scheme to steal more than $6 million from victims across the United States.“The six individuals designated today manipulated their victims to gain access to their sensitive information and financial resources. The U.S. will not tolerate such gross misuse of technology.“The United States will use all of the tools at our disposal to defend the American people and businesses from malign actors that seek to target them, including cyber-enabled actors who prey on vulnerable Americans and businesses.Meanwhile, the six Nigerians have been added to the Specially Designated Nationals List by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S Department of Treasury as cyber-related designation individual.