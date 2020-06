Published:

Ujiro in the hospital before her death

Tragedy struck on June 7th as two lovers died in an inferno in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.Miss Okukusie Jessica , Ujiro and her boyfriend were killed when the apartment the boyfriend was occupying at Rumuigbo area of the State was engulfed in fireWhile no one could explain exactly what led to the fire,but neighbours spoken to by CKN News said they heard an explosion from the apartment and rushed out to ascertain what happened only to find out that the apartment had been engulfed in fire.The young lovers were trapped while the inferno raged on.They eventually knocked down the door and by that time the young man was already dead.Ujiro on her part was rushed to University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital where she died the next dayCKN News couldn't obtain the name of the young man as at the time of going to press