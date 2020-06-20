Tush My Apartment Reality TV Show Registration Begins

Published:

The registration and housemate selection process for the newest and the most socially responsible reality show in Nigeria has started. This was made known today by the Chairman of Tush My Home Global Limited, Dr. Fred Ayodeji Mafikuyomi at their corporate headquarters in Victoria Island Lagos.Dr. Mafikuyomi said interested Nigerians from the age of 18 who wants to be famous, who wants their live changed and wish to be part of the housemates for the show coming up on TVC Entertainment and other TV stations all over Nigeria should register on their phones by sending TMA (space) State (space) to 35120 for Airtel & MTN subscribers while 9Mobile subscribers TMA (space) State (space) to 35130.According to him, they could also register on the show's website by clicking this link https://tushmyapartment.com/register#downDr. Mafikuyomi highlighted the reasons for the show which he described as the first in Africa to include:a. Need for a signature programme that addresses a key national priority and has capacity to impact and resonate positively across all socio economic classes.b. Current programmes are limited in scope and largely seen as either self-serving or obligatory.c. Housing is an integral part of millennium development goals and particularly significant pillars of families.d. Tush My Apartment addresses a very emotional issue and important need of all households that every person anywhere in the world can relate to.e. Tush My Apartment enables corporate organizations in Nigeria give back to the community/family through an intervention that is both selfless and inestimable.f. It provides a platform for corporate citizens as thought leaders and strategic partners of the Millennium Development Goals.g. To provide an excitement for all members of the family.h. A social platform for corporate bodies to perform their Corporate Social Responsibly (CSR).i. Provide a window for corporate entities to give back to society by donating their products through the show.j. It is a family show that fits all ages.He further explained the processes of the show saying, "in order to boost the living conditions, restore the pride of average Nigerians and to put a smile on their faces, Tush My Apartment Reality Show is introduced to enhance the lifestyle of Nigerians by using a team of professionally trained and highly resourceful experts to execute a free and complete makeover of an existing apartment owned by 3 lucky Nigerians and Contestants in the Show or rent an apartment for the winners if necessary.The show targets all Nigerians, three Contestants who makes it to the final will get their apartment renovated or rent a new apartment to the tune of N1.5Million Naira, N1Million Naira and Five Hundred Thousand Naira respectively, and also the show will be organized every quarter.The show will provide an opportunity for many Nigerians to have a comfortable accommodation. Also, once in a year, a contestant will be privileged to win a house".He encouraged Nigerians and brands to support the show which according to him respects our religion, culture, morale, social, norms and ethics in Nigeria. He added that the show does not only respect our culture, but will continue to change lives of old and.young Nigerians through out the year.He finally called on corporate organizations and popular brands to support the show in order to keep changing the society for the best