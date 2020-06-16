Super Eagles Player Taiwo Awoniyi In Stable Condition After Near Death Experience In Germany

Published:

Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi said he was feeling much better after suffering a head injury while in action for his Bundesliga side Mainz O5 in Sunday’s 1-0 home loss to Augsburg.The 22-year-old Liverpool loanee was taken to the hospital after he was knocked out after an aerial challenge with Augsburg’s Nigeria-born defender Felix Uduokhai.The game was stopped for about five minutes before Awoniyi was stretchered off after 23 minutes and replaced by Nigeria-born Austria international Karim Onisiwo.“Yes, all okay now and I feel much better now” Awoniyi said from his base in Germany.Earlier, Mainz 05 coach Achim Beierlorzer has stated that the former FIFA U-17 World Cup winner was ‘conscious and responsive’.“Taiwo is conscious and responsive,” Beierlorzer said during his post-match interview. “He has suffered a severe concussion but can remember everything.” Following the defeat, Mainz are currently 15th in the Bundesliga table, two points above the relegation zone, after chalking up 31 points from 31 games.Awoniyi joined Mainz on a one-year loan deal from Premier League runaway leaders Liverpool at the start of the season and has scored once in twelve Bundesliga appearances.