Successful Young Engineer Lashes Out At Lecturer Who Made Him Drop Out Of UNILAG,But Now Saying He Is Proud Of Him

A Nigerian man known simply as Timi Ajiboye has called out a lecturer at the Electrical Engineering department of the University of Lagos who failed him as an undergraduate on social media.The man with the Twitter handle @timigod did not spare his lecturer, known as Dr Peter Olabisi Oluseyi, with the handle @drpeteroluseyi1, his anger when the latter replied to one of his old tweets.Timi had tweeted about a project his team worked on, bitcoin exchange for Africa, for four months. It was a tweet made in 2017 which he retweeted on June 4, 2020, his lecturer saw it on June 6, almost three years after. The lecturer had replied with a blessing telling his former student he is proud of him always.One would have thought the now accomplished ex-student will appreciate his lecturer's show of pride to be associated with him, but rather, he called out Dr Oluseyi for making him fail while in school.According to Timi's tweet, he did not fail because he did not get the answer correctly but due to the fact that he did not follow the exact calculation methodology for binary operations from a particular textbook, maybe, recommended by the lecturer.He went on to state that for that singular failure, he dropped out.Many people had reacted to the tweets with varying reactions. Some reveal evil things their lecturers did to them as undergraduates.