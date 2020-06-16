Senator Osinowo's Body Arrives Ijebu Ode For Burial Today

Published:

Share This

The remains of the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District Senator Bayo Osinowo will be buried today.The body of the Senator who died from complications arising from Covid-19 arrived his home town of Ijebu Ode in Ogun State on Monday night.The body conveyed in a white Hiance Ambulance bearing Obalende LGA inscription was recieved by a mamooth crowd .CKN News observed that a grave has already been dug in the compound for the burial which will be performed according to Islamic rite.Before joining the Senate ,Senator Osinowo represented Kosofe LGA at the Lagos State House of Assembly for 16 years