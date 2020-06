Published:

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has ordered civil servants from Grade Level 13 to resume work effective Monday, June 8,The governor stated this on Thursday during a briefing at the Government House, Marina.He said, “As regards public service, we are asking all of our officers on Grade Level 13 and 14 on the unified public service to resume work from Monday, June 8, 2020.“We are still holding back from Grade Level 1 -12 till further notice.”Sanwo-Olu had in March ordered all civil servants in the state to work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.