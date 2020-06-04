"Rapists Amongst Us"....By Sheba Garbson

Published:

Rapists Amongst UsThere is a conspiracy to shut up the girl child. Sadly, the people we look up to for safety have exposed us to more harm.When you try to justify rape, you are a rapist.When you refuse to allow us speak, you are a rapist.When you take money from us to find the culprits, you are a rapist.When you see or hear a plot to defile a minor or someone of age and you refuse to speak out, you are a rapist.When you turn what is happening in our society into a joke, you are the master rapist.When you abuse the confidence reposed in you by shielding these monsters in the name of color, religion or creed, you my friend are a rapist.When you refuse to make laws that will protect men and women from rape, you are a rapist.When you interpret the law to support any act of sexual molestation, I fear you, you are a rapist.When you pretend it is not happening because it has not happened to someone close to you, you are a rapist.When you sponsor anyone who defiles and abuse others, you are a rapist.When you refuse to give the people a condusive atmosphere to grow and thrive, are you not a rapist?Government officials, clerics and any office holder who withhold rights and justice and uses their positions to abuse power, deny us our amenities etc are all rapist.If you are a parent and you refuse to train your child in the right way to go, you are the biggest rapist.You are not only a rapist but you are also disabled.You are a disable not because you don't have hands or feet, but because you refuse to act when you see wrong.Let's all join hands to ensure justice is served on all rapists. Pray and act.#Saynotorape#justice4Uwa#justice4belloBarakatBy Sheba GarbsonMrs Garbson is the Head Of Department of Mass Communications, Federal Polytechnic Nekede