Rape Accusation:More Trouble For Dbanj As 16,000 People Sign Petition Against Him

Seyitan’s friend, Benjamin Ese, in a Twitter thread in June, recounted how D’Banj allegedly raped Seyitan at a hotel in December 2018.The accusation sparked outrage on social media with some wondering why the alleged act was kept in the wrap for almost two years.But the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, ordered the probe in a letter with reference number CB.7000/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOl.484/801 signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IG, DCP Idowu Owohunwa.The letter addressed to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Area 10, Garki, Abuja, was based on a petition by Tommy Ojoge-Daniel, a lawyer to Miss Seyitan Babatayo, who accused D’Banj of raping her in 2018.The letter written by the IG is titled: ‘Re: Petition Against (1) Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (Aka D’Banj) for Rape Indecent Sexual Assault, Attempted Assault on Miss Seyitan Temidayo”It reads: “I forward herewith copy of letter dated June 5, 2020 received from Ojoge, Omileye and Partners on the above-underlined subject. I am to respectfully convey the directive of the Inspector-General of Police that you treat.“Accept the assurances of my esteemed regards please.”Ese had alleged the incident happened in an all-white party where D’Banj, according to her, offered her friend some money to spend the night, which she rejected until he surprisingly showed up in Seyitan’s hotel room around 2am.“D’Banj drove all the way from Eko hotel where he was lodged and came down to glee hotel in Victoria Island at midnight 2.40 am and collected the spare key from the receptionist,” Ese alleged.She further added D’Banj “got into my friend’s room and forcefully threatened he would walk her out of the room naked, kept his fingers in her vagina and repeatedly raped her.”The rape experience, Ese said, tramautised Seyitan in the last two years.One month after Ese’s tweets, Seyitan, publicly appeared she was the victim.The musician denied the allegations levelled against him and demanded his accuser to make a public apology as well as pay him N100m in damages.Meanwhile, Over 16,000 people have signed a petition opened online to strip Dbanj of his UN Ambassadorship status