PTF On Covid-19 Briefs Buhari At Aso Rock On Next Line Of Action

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, hosted the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 at the State House.This was confirmed in a tweet by Bashir Ahmaad, one of the president’s media aides.Ahmaad shared images from the meeting on Twitter and wrote: “Members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID–19 Pandemic led by the SGF, Boss Mustapha, briefed President @MBuhari on their activities this afternoon, at the State House, Abuja.”The Task Force, headed by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), visited Buhari to update him on their progress in containing the COVID-19 pandemic.The president on June 1, lifted the ban on religious gathering across the country but announced that schools should remain closed.Tomorrow, Tuesday, June 30, will make it one month since Buhari made the decision.The PTF has at different times, expressed displeasure over the failure of Nigerians to adhere to the guidelines for the partial lockdown.