Policeman Goes Beserk In Lagos Police,Kills Colleagues

A yet- to- be named policeman on Sunday morning allegedly opened fire on his colleagues at Onikan, killing some of them.The yet- to- be named officer went berserk around 5am following a disagreement with other members of his team.It was gathered that the trigger- happy cop hijacked their operational vehicle after shooting them and drove straight to Akoka in Yaba around 5am where he attempted to access a compound but couldn’t.According to sources, the building had a metallic door and the policeman said to be attached to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) allegedly opened sporadic fire on the property to gain access.Residents said they were frightened and took cover not knowing what was happening since it was around 5am.It was gathered that no fewer than 30 bullet holes were counted in an apartment, corridor and ceiling of the premises.It was learnt that the shooter, who spotted black outfit and rose in a white escort van with siren, might have become more frustrated after his vehicle stock in a ditch when he made to escape.Sources said distress calls were made to the Bariga Police Division and the Rapif Response Squad (RRS) who deployed operatives to the scene and restrained the acrive shooter.From short videos obtained by The Nation from residents, the trigger happy cop was screaming incoherent, a development suggestive of a possible mental illness.He was heard alleging that some persons wanted to corrupt him and that he should be allowed to go home in the name of Jesus.At the time of this report, police spokesman Bala Elkana told our correspondent that the command was investigating the matter to understand what truly happened, adding that a statement would be released later.