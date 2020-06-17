Police Stops Man From Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command has restrained a driver, identified as Samuel Akinbode, 40, from jumping into the lagoon on the Third Mainland Bridge in an apparent suicide attempt.It was gathered that the driver, who attempted to jump into the lagoon around the Oworo-end of the bridge, on Monday, was rescued by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad.It was learnt that the victim claimed to be tired of life, had no job and was married with three children, and that dying was the best solution to his problems.The RRS, via its Twitter handle, tweeted, “Yesterday, our vigilant officers on Third Mainland Bridge prevented this young man from diving into the Lagoon. His expression of frustration made him hell-bent on jumping despite being restrained by the officers.”Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, stated that the victim had been taken to the Oworonshoki Police Station and his family members contacted.He said, “The man wanted to commit suicide on the Third Mainland Bridge, outward Lagos. While being interrogated, he said he was tired of this life and that the only solution for him was to kill himself.“He said he was a driver and that he left his residence in Alagbado for Abeokuta on Monday and boarded a vehicle from Abeokuta to Lagos and disembarked at Adekunle bus stop, from where he trekked to the bridge.“Response 235 and Monitor 16 rescued him and handed him over to the Oworonshoki Police Station and his family was contacted.”