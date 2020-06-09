Police Sergeant Goes Beserk ,Machetes Inspector To Death In Lagos

Published:

Share This

A police Sergeant, identified as Okema Azuquo, allegedly went amok in Lagos on Sunday and macheted his colleague, Inspector Ilesanmi Francis Adekunle, said to be attached to the Special Protection Unit (SPU), Ikeja, to death. Azuquo also allegedly injured another co-tenant, Ayodele Eyitayo, in the face.It was learnt that Inspector Adekunle was attemping to prevent the suspect from attacking other co-tenants, whom he was said to have been tormenting, when he was hacked to death. The incident, which was earlier reported at the Oke-Odo Ile-Epo police station, has since been transferred to the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti Street, Yaba, for further investigation, on the order of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu.It was learnt that both the deceased Inspector and the Sergeant were residing in the same building at Oke-Odo, Alimosho Local Government. The wife of the slain policeman, Mrs Adekunle, said, “He (Azuquo) carried out the act unchallenged as other tenants were afraid of him.The Sergeant had been a threat to neighbours in the house and vicinity. He drives a Toyota Camry car with no plate number, fully tinted. His acts had been earlier reported at the Oke-Odo Ile-Epo police station but nothing was done to call him to order before he perpetrated this evil act.” A senior female police officer attached to the Oke-Odo Ile-Epo police station, who did not wish to be named, also said, “I met Inspector Ilesanmi Francis Adekunle on Sunday evening still alive, but unfortunately, I received a call today from his brother, Mr Ojo Adekunle, that he just passed on. The doctor also confirmed his death.”The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the incident, said the “state police yesterday paid tribute to the Inspector, who sustained deep cuts and died while preventing an unruly Sergeant from killing co-tenants.” Elkana said that at about 8.10pm on Sunday, one Azeez Adebayo, of No. 8, Dosumu Street, Agbelekale, Oke-Odo, reported at the Oke-Odo police station that one Sergeant Okema Azuquo, a tenant in the same house, returned home and engaged other tenants in a fight. “Adebayo said that the said Sergeant inflicted matchete cuts on one Inspector Ilesanmi Adekunle, who was also a tenant in the house, for attempting to stop him from harming other civilian tenants.He said one of the co-tenants, identified as Ayodele Eyitayo, sustained a minor injury in his face. “A team of policemen, led by the Divisional Police Officer, was promptly deployed to the scene. The injured persons were taken to a hospital for treatment, while the Sergeant was arrested. While Ayodele Eyitayo was treated and discharged, the Inspector was admitted due to the severity of the injuries he sustained. The Inspector, however, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020 while on admission. “The Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti has taken over the investigation. The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation and disciplinary proceedings are concluded,” he added.