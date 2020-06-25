Plateau Court Orders APC To Hold NEC Meeting On Thursday

Published:

A Plateau State High Court on Wednesday granted an interim injunction compelling the APC to hold the meeting today (Thursday).The court presided over by Justice N.I. Musa granted the four prayers sought by the plaintiff, Mr Letep Dabang, in his motion on notice. The APC, Giadom and Mustapha Salihu were listed as first, second and third defendants respectively.The plaintiff among other sought “an interim order compelling the respondents, their agents, officers or anyone acting on their behalf to proceed with the NEC meeting of the APC fixed for Thursday the 25th day of June, 2020 or any subsequent day to which it is postponed, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice. “The plaintiff is the Chairman of the Plateau State APC.The case was adjourned till July 13th, 2020 for hearing.