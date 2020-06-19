Pictures From Gov Obaseki's Official Defection To PDP

Published:





I have officially joined the Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria to advance my ambition to seek re-election as Governor of Edo State.I, as always, remain committed to engendering good governance and sustainable development of our dear state......Godwin Obaseki"The Party postponed its Governorship primary scheduled for tomorrow to accomodate his defection.

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki today finally declared for the People Democratic Party.The Governor who had a running battle with his erstwhile boss and suspended National Chairman of the APC Adams Oshiomhole today in Benin came out to publicly announce his membership of the PDP.Here was his statement after the declaration