Voting at the venue

These are pictures from the ongoing PDP primaries in Edo State.The event is taking place at Ogbe Stadium Benin.The event is being supervised by some PDP governors that included Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State among others.Governor Godwin Obaseki is the sole candidate for the primaries after the withdrawal of Mr Kenenth Imasuagbon