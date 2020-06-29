Monday, 29 June 2020

Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Splits,New Group Registered By CAC

A splinter group, comprising young men, has emerged within the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation Ohaneze Ndigbo.

The new group led by one Basil O. Onuorah announced that it had already been registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission with the   traditional ruler of Igbariam in Anambra State, Igwe Kelly N. Nzekwe, as its Board of Trustees Chairman.

But the mainstream Ohanaeze  Ndigbo described the splinter group, known as Ohanaeze  Ndigbo General  Assembly (ONGA), as embarking on the path of destabilization of the Igbo.

Igwe Nzekwe, who claimed to be one of the founders of Ohaneze Ndigbo in 1976, said in Awka at the weekend, that the mainstream socio-cultural organisation  had become a political tool in the hands of some greedy politicians.

Lamenting that the development  had led to lack of confidence in the affairs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nzekwe called on the Igbo  to join hands  to make  their land  great again.

He said: “I am glad to announce to the general public today(Saturday) that Ohanaeze  Ndigbo General  Assembly  is now registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission with the RC NO: 144918.

“Ohanaeze  Ndigbo General  Assembly  is not a factional Ohanaeze but the main Ohanaeze Ndigbo which is being restructured to exist legally as a lawful organisation,to  represent the interest of Ndigbo and be accountable to our people.

“It is now the turn of Ndigbo to produce the next President of Nigeria come 2023. All political parties in Nigeria should take note.”

However, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, warned  the group  to stop its destabilization  plot as the  Igbo  are now more  united than before..

It reminded members of the new group that it was fool-hardy for   them  to think  they could lure Igbo leaders like Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Achebe, a former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, and   Prof Ben  Nwabueze (SAN) from Ohanaeze Ndigbo  to key into their plans.

President of Ohaneze in Anambra State, Chief Damian Okeke -Ogene, who spoke for the Nnia Nwodo-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo, also said the South-East was too large  for them to deceive.

Describing the group members, who are mostly young people, as “jokers,”  Okeke -Ogene, said  they are merely being  used by some politicians to cause disaffection in Igbo land.

