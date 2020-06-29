Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Splits,New Group Registered By CAC

Published:

A splinter group, comprising young men, has emerged within the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation Ohaneze Ndigbo.The new group led by one Basil O. Onuorah announced that it had already been registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission with the traditional ruler of Igbariam in Anambra State, Igwe Kelly N. Nzekwe, as its Board of Trustees Chairman.But the mainstream Ohanaeze Ndigbo described the splinter group, known as Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly (ONGA), as embarking on the path of destabilization of the Igbo.Igwe Nzekwe, who claimed to be one of the founders of Ohaneze Ndigbo in 1976, said in Awka at the weekend, that the mainstream socio-cultural organisation had become a political tool in the hands of some greedy politicians.Lamenting that the development had led to lack of confidence in the affairs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nzekwe called on the Igbo to join hands to make their land great again.He said: “I am glad to announce to the general public today(Saturday) that Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly is now registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission with the RC NO: 144918.“Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly is not a factional Ohanaeze but the main Ohanaeze Ndigbo which is being restructured to exist legally as a lawful organisation,to represent the interest of Ndigbo and be accountable to our people.“It is now the turn of Ndigbo to produce the next President of Nigeria come 2023. All political parties in Nigeria should take note.”However, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, warned the group to stop its destabilization plot as the Igbo are now more united than before..It reminded members of the new group that it was fool-hardy for them to think they could lure Igbo leaders like Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Achebe, a former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, and Prof Ben Nwabueze (SAN) from Ohanaeze Ndigbo to key into their plans.President of Ohaneze in Anambra State, Chief Damian Okeke -Ogene, who spoke for the Nnia Nwodo-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo, also said the South-East was too large for them to deceive.Describing the group members, who are mostly young people, as “jokers,” Okeke -Ogene, said they are merely being used by some politicians to cause disaffection in Igbo land.