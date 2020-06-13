Obaseki Will Be Re-elected As Governor ...Edo APC Chairman

Published:

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo state, Anselm Ojezua, has said that governor Godwin Obaseki, will still be reelected as governor of the state. Ojezua said this on Friday in reaction to the governor’s chances of reelection following his decision not to appeal his disqualification by the screening committee of the party.Obaseki meets Buhari, wants truce with Oshiomhole Forgery: 3 APC members drag Obaseki to court Obaseki was disqualified by the screening committee on Friday. His disqualification was said to be due to discrepancies in his results. Ojezua said, “they didn’t say he will not contest the election but that he will not contest under the platform of the APC.“By tomorrow, we will meet and be in a position to make a proper statement on what the future holds for the party in Edo State.” He called for calm among party members and supporters following what he described as unjust disqualification of governor Obaseki from contesting the Governorship primary of the party.He said the governor has performed credibly well and will be reelected for a second term. According to him, the result didn’t come as a surprise as the governor had alluded to the fact that he will not get justice from the screening exercise. He however appealed to the supporters of the party in the State to remain calm as the leadership of the party will meet on Saturday, to properly respond to the report of the committee.