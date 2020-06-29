Nollywood Actress Regina Daniels Delivers First Baby For Millionaire Ned Nwoko

Published:

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her hubby, Ned Nwoko, have welcomed their first child together.The actress and her husband welcomed their bundle of joy today Monday, two days after her friends threw her a surprise baby shower.Her brother shared the good news via his Instagram page adding that she gave birth to a baby boy.He said “OFFICIALLY AN UNCLE YOU KNOW?“Congratulations my diamond, It’s a bouncing baby boy.“Iyanu ti sele, Gods the greatest.”Regina and her husband had in May, confirmed they were expecting their first child.The actress who got married to her heart-throb in October stated that she married the 58-year-old because of her stubbornnessAccording to her, she would not respect someone within her age bracket.