Nigerian Troops Neutralised Boko Haram/ISWAP Criminals In North East

In continuation of aggressive clearance operations across the North-East aimed at decisively ending terrorism in the region, more Boko Haram/ISWAP criminals have been neutralised while others have been arrested.On 8 June 2020, troops of 192 Battalion, Gwoza, Borno State conducted a daring and well-coordinated commando raid on a Boko Haram criminals’ hideout at Kwatara on the Mandara Mountains. The successful operation led to the neutralization of several terrorists while many others fled with gunshot wounds.Also on 8 June 2020, troops of 151 Battalion deployed at Strong Response Area Miyanti conducted a deliberate ambush operation against Boko Haram criminals along Darel Jamel - Miyanti Road and successfully neutralized two terrorists while two women were rescued in the process. Troops also recovered 2 bicycles, one sack containing 121 pairs of new rubber slippers and the sum of Twenty Nine Thousand and Five Hundred Naira (N 29,500.00) only.Relatedly, one Boko Haram member named Mustapha Kori surrendered to troops of Army Super Camp 11, Gamboru on 8 June 2020. The surrendered insurgent confessed that he actively participated in Boko Haram activities for the past 5 years but managed to escape from their camp at Fulatari around Lake Chad after a series of Artillery bombardments of their location which led to the death of most of their fighters including their local commanders.Earlier on 5 June 2020, troops of 195 Battalion deployed at Strong Response Area Zabarmari, Borno State conducted a long range clearance patrol to Jajeri, Gurnum Kole l, Gurnum Kole ll, Malis and Ladin Mbuta. Troops also cleared Asala Fura, Mai Njika, Kanube, Kessa Ngala, Taula and Shuwabe. At Taula, troops stormed a Boko Haram hideout, neutralizing 3 criminals while others fled in disarray. Troops also recovered one solar panel charger, one cell phone, rubber solution, roasted beef, rice, cooking pots and some cooking ingredients before destroying the enclave.Same troops of 195 Battalion on 5 June 2020, deployed at Dusuman in conjunction with elements of Borno State Civilian Joint Task Force conducted a successful night ambush at a Boko Haram crossing point along Dusuman – Zabarmari track road, eliminating one Boko Haram criminal in the process. Troops also recovered one AK 47 Rifle and one AK 47 Rifle magazine loaded with 2 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.Furthermore, on the same day 5 June 2020, troops of 271 Task Force Tank Battalion, Michika, Adamawa State, acting on credible Human Intelligence, tracked and arrested a Boko Haram spy named KAWALU during Jummat Prayer at Michika Central Mosque. The arrested suspect confessed to have come from Maikadiri a Boko Haram criminals' enclave. Suspect is presently in troops’ custody for further interrogation.Consequently, the Chief of Army Staff commends the gallant troops for their, resilience, courage and dedication to the noble cause of defending our fatherland. The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria also urges the troops to remain steadfast and focused as they sustain the onslaught against the enemies of our nation.