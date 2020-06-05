Nigeria Records 350 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Hit 11,516

Published:

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria increased further on Thursday with 350 cases reported by the country, even as the nation intensifies efforts to flatten the curve of the pandemic.The new cases were confirmed by the specialist agency, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Twitter.This takes the country’s total infections to 11,516 out of which 3,535 have been discharged with 323 losing their lives.Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 19 states and the FCT, with Lagos accounting for the highest number of infections for the day with 102 cases.350 new cases of #COVID19;Lagos-102Ogun-34FCT-29Borno-26Kaduna-23Rivers-21Ebonyi-17Kwara -16Katsina-14Edo-10Delta-10Kano-10Bauchi-10Bayelsa-9Imo-8Plateau-4Ondo-3Nasarawa-2Gombe-1Oyo-111516 cases of #COVID19NigeriaDischarged: 3535Deaths: 323 pic.twitter.com/hiWLGxMLLr— NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 4, 2020