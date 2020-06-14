New Powerful Buhari's Aide Emerges As IGP Refuses To Release Aisha Buhari's Detained ADC,Aides

Published:

Share This

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ignored the demand by the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, to release her aides who are in custody.This is just as children of the President, Muhammadu Buhari have declared war on the Private Secretary to the President, Yusuf Sabiu, aka Tunde, who is a nephew to the PresidentA family member said that as of 4pm on Saturday, the aides were still in police custody.He said, ‘’Tunde met the NNPC GMD, Maikanti Baru, who recently died of COVID-19. He also visited several other places. Instead of going on self isolation, he decided to return to the Villa and he is one of the few aides that has direct access to the President.“The President is almost 80 and he is very vulnerable given his medical history. We advised Tunde not to see the President but he refused and forced his way into the Villa. He was able to get the First Lady’s aides arrested because of the influence he wields.“We have a rule in the Villa that those who have direct access to the President should reduce their engagement with people. Even the new Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, has been adhering to the rule but Tunde seems to be a law unto himself.”When asked whether the First Lady’s aides had been released, the President’s relative said, “As I speak to you, they have remained in custody, exposing them to possible infection of COVID-19.”Meanwhile, it was learnt that the President’s wife and children had declared a war on Tunde, who some claimed was beginning to wield as much influence as the President’s late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.Tunde, who was nicknamed after Buhari’s late ally, Gen. Tunde Idiagbon, is the son of Mamman Daura’s sister.It was learnt that with the battle line drawn, there was expected to be more crisis in the Villa.Aisha had, on Friday, called on the IG to immediately release her aides who were reportedly detained based on the orders of the Chief Security Officer to the President, Idris KassimSabiu, who is one of the most powerful aides to the President, allegedly got the CSO to arrest Aisha’s aides, including her ADC, Usman Shugaba.“Finally, I call on the IGP to release my assigned Staff who are still in the custody of the police in order to avoid putting their lives in danger or exposure to COVID-19 while in their custody.”