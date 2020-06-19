Most Rape Cases In Kano Occurs In Uncompleted Buildings

Published:

Share This

The Kano State Police Command on Thursday said it recorded 42 rape cases in the state between January and May.The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, who made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, added that 33.3 per cent of the cases were committed in uncompleted buildings.Haruna said the suspects had been charged to courts in the state.He said apart from those committed in uncompleted buildings, statistical analysis of the cases indicated that 17.7 per cent were committed at farmlands, 15.6 per cent in shops; 15.6 per cent at the suspects’ houses and 8.9 per cent in schools, while 6.7 per cent and 2.2 per cent of the cases were committed at the victims’ houses and market places, respectively.Haruna noted that the number of rape cases had drastically dropped compared to what was recorded within the same period last year.He called on the residents of the state to report cases of molestation and other forms of abuse to the police.He said, “Keeping quite without reporting rape cases will encourage the perpetrators to further commit the crime.”