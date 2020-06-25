More Details On How Adams Oshiomhole's Led APC NWC Was Sacked

Published:

The current National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been dissolved.This formed part of decisions taken on Thursday at the meeting of the APC National Executive Council at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.The party took the decision to dissolve its NWC based on the recommendations of President Muhammadu Buhari.The President also called for the immediate suspension of all pending litigations involving the party and its members, as well as the ratification of the party’s governorship primary election recently conducted in Edo State.He condemned the recent crisis within the party, stressing the need for members to enforce party discipline.