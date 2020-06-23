Military Thwart Bandits Attempt To Attack Kaduna State

Published:

Share This

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has thwarted an attack by armed bandits along the Kwauya-Tsamiya village axis in Kaduna State.This is according to a statement issued on Monday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Major General, John Enenche.According to the statement, the personnel of the 404 Force Protection Group (404 FPG) NAF Base Kaduna thwarted the planned attack in the early hours of Sunday.Major General Enenche explained that this followed “reports that some cattle rustlers/armed bandits had raided the Fulani settlements adjacent to the NAF Base and seized some heads of cattle from some herders at gun point.”The statement further noted that a Rapid Response Force (RRF) Team was dispatched to pursue and recover the rustled cattle.“The RRF Team, supported by NAF Special Forces deployed to Operation BADAMAMAKI, in conjunction with the local vigilantes, quickly located the bandits and engaged them in a firefight causing them to retreat in multiple directions abandoning 40 cattle in the process,” the statement added.“While there were no casualties to any civilian or NAF personnel in the encounter, some of the bandits managed to escape with gunshot wounds.”This is as the statement commended the officers for their gallantry and urged them “to sustain their efforts to curb the activities of bandits and all other criminal elements threatening the peace and security of our beloved country.”