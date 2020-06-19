Many Things You Never Knew About Newly Sworn In President Of The Court Of Appeal

Published:

FRSC Special Marshal Justice Monica Dongban who lost her son in a hit - and - run crash years back was today , Friday 19th June 2020 sworn in as the 7th President of the court of appeal by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) , Justice Tanko Mohammed . Honourable Justice Monica Dongban is an active member of Special Marshal , a volunteer arm of FRSC .Today's swearing in came on the heels of her being recommended by the National Judicial Council to the President , President Muhammadu Buhari and subsequent confirmation of appointment by the Senate . Before now , she has been acting as the President of the Court of Appeal since March 6 , 2020 when her predecessor , Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa retired .To add glamour to the ceremony and as a way of identifying with the successful and dedicated Special Marshal , Honourable Justice Monica Dongban , the National Coordinator for Special Marshal in Nigeria , SM Sini Titsi Kwabe with some handful numbers of Special Marshals joined him to rejoice with her and to also represent other Special Marshals in Nigeria at the swearing in ceremony.Hon Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem was born on 13th June, 1957, to the family of M.B. Douglas-Mensem; a retired Appeal Court Justice.She hails from Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State. She got both her LL.B and LL.M degrees from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.She was a Visiting Lecturer on Press Law at the Catholic Media Centre, Kaduna from 1988-1992 and Part-time Lecturer at the University of Jos between 1989 and 1997.From 1990-1993, Justice Dongban-Mensem served as Deputy Chief Registrar, Superior Courts and Protocol Affairs, and was appointed Judge, High Court of Justice, Plateau Judiciary from 1993-1996.Hon Justice Dongban-Mensem transferred her service to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Judiciary in 1997, where she served until she was elevated to the Court of Appeal in 2003.She was sworn-in as the Acting President, Court of Appeal, on March 6, 2020, by the Chief Justice of Nigeria.Until this recent elevation, Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem was the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, and Life Member of Body of Benchers.Her leisure is writing, reading, golfing , working with children, women and the elderly. Apart from these,she is also an active member of Special Marshal in Nigeria . She is a mother of four children and two grandchildren.