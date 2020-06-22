Man Kills Self,Wife Over Paternity Issue At Lekki Lagos

Published:

A Nigerian man simply identified as Femi, stabbed his wife to death, and thereafter committed suicide in their home in Victory Park estate in Lagos state on Sunday, June 21.According to residents of the estate, the couple moved into the estate three weeks ago with their two young children. Not much was known about the couple but just a day before the murder-suicide, they were spotted jogging together on Saturday night June 20.However, on Sunday, the man who is said to have always questioned the paternity of their second child, stabbed his wife to death, and then took his own life.A neighbor who spoke on condition of anonymity to LIB, saidOn Sunday afternoon, neighbors close to the couple's apartment heard loud music emanating from their home and this lasted for many hours.The neighbors went to the estate office to complain about the loud music and insisted the estate officials go there and caution the couple.The estate authorities went to the couple's compound to appeal to them to turn down the volume of the music coming from their apartment.They however met with the wife's sister who was downstairs with the couple's children. The sister immediately went upstairs so she can inform her sister and the husband about the complaint laid by the estate authorities. She knocked several times but got no response.After waiting for so long, the sister and the estate officials decided to pull the door down. They were greeted by a horrific sight.Apparently, the man had killed his wife. It is believed it was pre-meditated because when they got into the room, they saw different kinds of knives there. The woman's legs and hands were bound and her mouth shut with a cellotape. The husband used a clipper to shave her hair, stabbed her head, her eyes, stabbed her multiple times with different knives.The scene was nothing short of a horror movie.After stabbing his wife to death, the man committed suicide by drinking sniper''Spokesperson of the state police command, Bala Elkana who confirmed the incident to LIB, saidIt is true. Homicide detectives have sealed up the place. They have commenced investigation. The corpse of the man and the woman have been moved to the hospital for an autopsy.Two kitchen knives were found there and two bottles of Sniper. The woman had injuries from stabbing while foams were coming out of the man's mouth who is suspected to have taken those Snipers.Investigation is ongoing''Source :LIB