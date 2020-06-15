Man ,Girlfriend Found Dead In Owerri Hotel

Published:

A young man has been found dead at a hotel alongside his girlfriend in Imo State.This was the press release by the State Police Command on the incidentOn the 14/06/2020, at about 0900 hrs, acting on a report received at the Police station , operatives of the Divisional Police hqrs, Nekede/Ihiagwa Division moved to room 19 Vic-Mic lodge situated around JMJ Bus stop, broke into the room and found the lifeless body of one CYNTHIA OBIESHI "F" and one SAMUEL OSUJI "M".It was revealed that the said CYNTHIA visited her boyfriend late SAMUEL on the 13/6/2020, and passed the night but unfortunately, both of them couldn't wake up the next morning.Preliminary investigations suggest that the above diseased persons may have died as a result of drug consumption.Meanwhile, the corpses have been deposited in the morgue, while investigation is in progress.SP IKEOKWU GODSON ORLANDOPOLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICERFOR: THE COMMISSIONER OF POLICEIMO STATE