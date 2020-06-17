Man Bags 24 Years For Money Laundering In Ibadan

Published:

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday, June 15, 2020, convicted Raphael Ayomide Davies of money laundering, and sentenced him to 24 years imprisonment.Davies was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, on Monday, February 19, 2018 on an eight-count charge of money laundering, to which he pleaded not guilty, thus setting the stage for his trial.