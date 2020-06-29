Man Arrested For Raping Boss 12 Year Old Twin Daughters In Lagos Since 2019

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command says that a 26-year-old man, Chinedu Obi, has admitted before a team of interrogators that he has been sleeping with his employer’s 12-year-old twin daughters since 2019.Obi, who the police arrested on June 16, 2020, is being detained at the Aguda police station. The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said that a woman in her mid-30s had reported at the Aguda police station that her salesman, Chinedu Obi, had sexual intercourse with her teenage twin daughters.Elkana said that the suspect took advantage of the fact that the mother of the girls always left them with him in the house whenever she was going out.“The suspect was arrested and he confessed to the crime. The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the case be transferred to the Gender Unit, State Headquarters, Ikeja, for investigation and prosecution,” he said. Elkana also said that in a related development, the Bariga police station, on June 26, 2020 at about 7.50pm, received a report that a 33-year-old man, Chibuike Kalu, of Amodu Street, Bariga, allegedly defiled his 14-year-old daughter (name withheld). “The survivor was taken to Mirabel Centre, Ikeja, for medical treatment and forensic examination. Kalu was arrested and he confessed to committing the crime. He will be charged to court,” he said.