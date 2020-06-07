Majek Fashek’s Family Seeks Financial Assistance To Fly Body Home For Burial

Published:

Share This

Majek Fashek’s family seeks financial support to fly reggae star home for burial By . | Jun 6, 2020 15:44 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppTelegram Majek Fashek Majek Fashek The family of late Majekodunmi Fasheke, famously known as Majek Fashek has made a public plea for financial assistance to fly home the reggae legend, who died on June 1, 2020 in New York City, United States of America.Former member of the House of Representatives, representing Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency and owner of U&I Records, Hon. E.J. Agbonayinma, made the call on behalf of the family on Friday. Agbonayinma said Majek is a legend and Africa’s pride and thus cannot be allowed to be buried like an ordinary mortal. Agboyayinma said, “ With the support of the family, the children, we are looking at how we can bring him to Nigeria to be buried here. A“This is going to cost quite a lot of money, especially with the challenge of COVID-19. So, we are trying to raise funds. “The only account we have right now to be donated to, is the son’s account, Randy. “Making this public is not my decision alone, some people came and said we should set this up. “They said we should set up accounts in America and Nigeria. “We want him to be buried here in Nigeria, his fatherland and not in some foreign land like a chicken. “In Nigeria, we are still trying to decide which account to use but the American account of the first son is ready and people are already paying into it“I must commend the response has been encouraging but we need more funds.” He added that there is a committee being set up to take charge of setting up the Nigerian account. “In the meantime, people can pay to the American account of the son. We just have to bring Majek home for proper burial”. He gives the eldest son’s American account as thus: Citi Bank Name on Account : Randy Fashek Routing # 021000089 Account #6799745106 Bank Adress – 00122 Laguardia place New york NY 10012 Bank Phone # 7184041275 Cash App: $ranfashek Venmo @Ran_Daman He’s survived by a wife and three sons.