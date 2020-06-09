Lagos State House Of Assembly Clears Speaker Obasa Of Millions Of Naira Fraud Allegations

Published:

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday dismissed all allegations of corruption against the Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa.The House also passed a vote of confidence in him, describing the allegations as “frivolous and unfounded”.It was gathered that the nine-man ad hoc committee of the House, led by Victor Akande (Ojo Constituency 1) submitted their report on the various allegations levelled against the Speaker.An online news medium had reported that Obasa operated 64 bank accounts with the same Bank Verification Number.He was also alleged to have spent N258m to print invitation cards for the inauguration of the 9th Assembly.The Speaker also allegedly approved N80m as estacodes for some lawmakers to travel to Dubai, while his wife collected N10m monthly from the House.The committee, in its report, said the allegations were deliberate misinformation.“The Speaker did not have multiple accounts with Ecobank; the BVN ascribed to Wema Bank does not belong to him and the companies attributed to him in Wema Bank, are not correct.“Out of the 14 accounts attributed to him for Zenith Bank, only six belong to him and only two are active.“The alleged N10m paid to the Speaker’s wife, is not true,” the committee leader, Akande, said.The committee recommended that the Clerk should investigate the leakage of documents of the House to the press and punish erring staffers.A member representing Badagry 2, Setonji David, reportedly moved a motion for the adoption of the recommendations of the committee, which was supported by lawmaker representing Ifako Ijaye 2, Temitope Adewale.The members agreed with the recommendations based on a voice vote conducted by the Majority Leader of the House, Sanni Agunbiade, who acted as the Speaker during the sitting.