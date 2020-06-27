Lagos State Govt Reveals Cause Of Ajimobi’s Death

Published:

Lagos State Government has revealed the cause of the death of immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi. Ajimobi died on Thursday in Lagos at the age of 70.According to the Lagos state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, the former Governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi died of multiple organs failure following complications from COVID-19Prof. Abayomi stated this in the early hours of Friday via his twitter account.“We regret the death of immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajumobi who passed on today, June 25, 2020 at First Cardiologist Consultant; a private #COVID19 approved care facility in Lagos State.“The former Governor died from multiple organs failure following complications from #COVID19 infection” Daily Trust reports that the former Oyo state governor died on Thursday and will be buried on Friday.