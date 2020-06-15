Breaking :Lagos Senator,Bayo Osinowo Is Dead

Published:

The Senator representing Lagos East in the Senate, Bayo Oshinowo is dead.The first time senator also known as pepper who for several years was a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly died today at a Lagos hospital from information reaching CKN NewsHe represented Kosofe Local Government in the Lagos House of Assembly before taking over from Senator Gbenga Ashafa in the SenateThe Senator who spent the better part of his life in Ojota took ill some days back before he died this morningMore details later