Breaking :Lagos Senator,Bayo Osinowo Is Dead
Published: June 15, 2020
The first time senator also known as pepper who for several years was a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly died today at a Lagos hospital from information reaching CKN News
He represented Kosofe Local Government in the Lagos House of Assembly before taking over from Senator Gbenga Ashafa in the Senate
The Senator who spent the better part of his life in Ojota took ill some days back before he died this morning
More details later
0 comments: