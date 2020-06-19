Join Us In Praying For APC Ag National Chairman Ajimobi...Spokesman
Social media was abuzz with rumours about Ajimobi’s death late Thursday.
But Special Adviser to Ajimobi on Communication and Strategy, Bolaji Tunji, dismissed the rumours in a statement on his social media handle.
“Kindly disregard,” he said. “We, however, continue to pray for him. Thank you all for the show of concern.”
Ajimobi is reportedly battling COVID-19.
On Tuesday, he was announced as acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after the Court of Appeal upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole.
