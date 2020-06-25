Insecurity: We’re Satisfied With Your Efforts On Plateau, Group Tells Operations Safe Haven Commander

Published:

GLOBAL Peace and Life Rescue Initiative, GOPRI, a non profit outfit involved in peace building initiative across the country, has expressed satisfaction with the efforts of Operation Safe Haven, OPSH in Plateau State.The organisation particular commended the Commander of the internal military task force, Major General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo for what it described as “his rapid restoration of peace in Plateau State”Recalling the tasked given by President Muhammad Buhari for security agencies to redouble their efforts in ensuring total peace across the country, the group, through its Executive Director, Amb. Melvin Ejeh, in a statement on Wednesday stated that the Commander OPSH will achieve this task effectively in its Area of responsibility based on what we can see on ground.According to him, Plateau which was always in the news for negative reasons due to the activities of this enemies who are bent on reversing the game made in the area of peace, had been brought back to peace through the painstaking efforts of General and Okonkwo the Peace loving Communities.The organisation’s position came as it began its community peace advocacy tour assessment in the state.Regretting the activities of some unscrupulous elements which he noted,had brought shame to the state in the past,he expressed happiness that the people of the state will again, sleep with their two eyes closed following the restoration of normalcy by all the stakeholders.Going further, Amb. Melvin Ejeh said the Operation Safe Haven, led by Major General Okwonkwo, had done well, attributing the development to what he called “his proactive and civil friendly strategies adopted since he assumed office some months ago.”Besides, Ejeh said the display of professionalism by men of the outfit in their operation had restored confidence of the people on the security outfit.The strategies, according to him, “led to significant restoration of confidence among members of the public and officers and men of the Special Task Force in Plateau State and Southern Kaduna.”According to him, the commander of OPSH equally deserves special commendation for “also aiding the civil police in policing the entire state.”Ejeh said, “After our independent assessment tour of about five local government areas, mostly affected by the farmers and herdsmen conflict,namely, Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Bassa, Bokkos and Jos North LGAs,we received a very cheering news of the proactiveness of men of the special task force in nipping any attack in the bud.“This has helped in curtailing the spate of attacks within the period under assessment.“We also noticed strategic deployment of the officers in the hinter lands this was a sharp departure from the past.“We in GOPRI are happy with the level of peace and security that has been achieved so far courtesy of the task force and the communities.” We are pleased with the new peace building and enforcements approach of the new Commander of Operation Safe Haven and his men; this is one of its kind.”He,however,tasked security agents that “they must do everything possible to protect farmers from criminal elements in our society if we are serious about food security in the country.”He called on communities to contribute their quotas by providing intelligence information to enable the task force and other security agencies act promptly.