I Will Not Resign..Ondo State Deputy Gov Vows Despite Leaving APC

The Ondo State deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi on Sunday resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Apoi Ward 2, Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state.Ajayi said although he had left the APC, he was still the deputy governor of the state, adding that he would not resign his position.“My people that voted for me did not ask me to resign, so I remain the deputy governor of this state. I was duly elected as a deputy governor,” the deputy governor said.This came some hours after the deputy governor was restrained from going out of the government house in Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital, by the state Police Commissioner, Mr Bolaji Salami, and his team.Tendering his resignation letter at the APC secretariat in Apoi Ward 2, Ese Odo Local Government Area, Ajayi said everybody knew why he left the APC.He said, “The reason I am taking this action is known to all of you. I listen to the advice from all supporters across the state. The Ese Odo Local Government will continue to witness peace and progress.”