How Billionaire Ramoni Igbalode A.K.A. Hushpuppi And His Gang Defrauded Over 1.9 million People Of N168 billion

Published:

Share This

Here are details of the “Fox Hunting 2” operation which Hushpuppi and 11 members of his gang specialized in money laundering and electronic fraud were shut down.The Dubai Police revealed that Hushpuppi’s principal scam was to create websites that looked identical to well-known companies and banks.He and his accomplices then used emails and messages to prompt people to log in or make payments on the fake sites.The gang hacked corporate emails and directed huge payments by companies towards accounts they controlled.The gang had 119,580 “fraud files” as well as addresses of more than 1.92 million victims.It’s also reported that the successful raid resulted in the confiscation of incriminating documents pertaining to a well-planned international fraud, worth Dh1.6 billion(N168 billion).The anti-cybercrime task force was able to track the gang members and detect their criminal activities including creating fake accounts on social media and hacking corporate emails to trick clients into making money transfers to the gang’s bank accounts.13 luxury cars, valued at an estimated $6.8million were confiscated along with other things.After further investigations and analysing confiscated items, Dubai Police uncovered sensitive information and files condemning the gang’s illegal activities.Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said that six SWAT teams raided the locations of the gang during zero hour.“The operation was carried out in a highly professional manner to net all gang members.” Al Mansouri said.Hushpuppi posed as a successful businessman “celebrating his wealth via social media platforms, in an attempt to lure victims from all over the world,” Dubai Police CID chief Brig Jamal Al Jalaf said.Hushpuppi is also reportedly wanted for fraud in Europe, the US and Nigeria.Olalekan Jacob Ponle, aka Mr Woodberry, was also arrested.General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, confirmed that the “Fox Hunt 2” operation is a new achievement added to the record of Dubai Police achievements in enhancing security and safety and preserving people’s money.